Ogoni youths dissatisfied with implementation of UNEP report

Ogoni land, polluted with oil spills

By Davies Iheamnachor

Youths of Ogoni ethnic nationality in Rivers State have expressed dissatisfaction with the implementation of the United Nations Environmental Programme, UNEP, Report in the area, adding that it falls below expectations.

The youths under the aegis of Ogoni Youth Federation, OYF, said they would take actions against the project implementation, adding that they were not being involved in the project.

President-General of OYF, Legborsi Yamaabana, in a statement in Port Harcourt, said the Hydrocarbon Pollution Remediation Project, HYPREP, overseeing the implementation process was deviating from providing inclusivity in the process.

Yamaabana said the environmental reports on Ogoni on its release restored hope in the devastated area, but regretted that 12 years after, no hope has been restored.

He said: “We express without equivocation our deepest dissatisfaction with the manner and ways in which HYPREP is implementing the UNEP report. The UNEP report served as a beacon of hope for our community, providing an essential roadmap to address the grave environmental degradation and pollution that have plagued Ogoniland for decades.

“It also presented an opportunity for remediation and restoration, promising a brighter future for our people and our land. However, it is with great dismay that we observe several concerning trends in HYPREP’s implementation efforts.”

He bemoaned that HYPREP has shown great disrespect for local content and excluded the youths of the area from the project, adding that economy of the Ogoni people has remained unrevived.

“Regrettably, HYPREP’s approach to the clean-up and restoration projects seems to neglect the importance of actively involving and empowering Ogoni stakeholders. As the vibrant and energetic future of Ogoni, the youths have a vital role to play in the restoration and development of