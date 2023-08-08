Ogoni youths dissatisfied with implementation of UNEP report, to take action against HYPREP

By Davies Iheamnachor, PORT HARCOURT

Youths of Ogoni ethnic nationality in Rivers State have expressed dissatisfaction with the implementation of the United Nations Environmental Project, UNEP, Report in the area, adding that it falls below expectations.

The youths under the aegis of Ogoni Youth Federation, OYF, said they would take action against the project implementation, adding that they are not being involved in the project.

The President-General, OYF, Comrade Legborsi Yamaabana, in a statement in Port Harcourt, said the Hydrocarbon Pollution Remediation Project, HYPREP, overseeing the implementation process is deviating from providing inclusivity in the process.

Yamaabana said the environmental reports on Ogoni on its release restored hope in the devastated area, but regretted that 12 years after no hope has been restored.

He said: “We express without equivocation our deepest dissatisfaction with the manner and ways in which the Hydrocarbon Pollution Remediation Project (HYPREP) is implementing the UNEP report. The UNEP report served as a beacon of hope for our community, providing an essential roadmap to address the grave environmental degradation and pollution that has plagued Ogoniland for decades.

“It also presented an opportunity for remediation and restoration, promising a brighter future for our people and our land. However, it is with great dismay that we observe several concerning trends in HYPREP’s implementation efforts.”

He bemoaned that HYPREP has shown great disrespect for local content and excluded the youths of the area from the project, adding that economy of the Ogoni people has remained unrevived.

“Regrettably, HYPREP’s approach to the cleanup and restoration projects seems to neglect the importance of actively involving and empowering Ogoni stakeholders. As the vibrant and energetic future of Ogoni, the youth have a vital role to play in the restoration and development of our region. However, we have been largely left out of decision-making processes, despite being primary stakeholders in the efforts to rebuild our land and secure our future.

“On this note, we announce that in the coming days, we shall be embarking on a plethora of actions aimed at protecting the interests of our people in the scheme of things within HYPREP. As the future of Ogoniland, we are determined to play an active role in shaping the direction and outcomes of the cleanup and restoration projects,” he added.