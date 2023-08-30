Ogbuku’s reappointment: A monumental step towards a better Niger Delta – NDYC

In a recent announcement that has sent waves of jubilation across the Niger Delta region, the Niger Delta Youth Council (NDYC) Worldwide has expressed their heartfelt commendation for the reappointment of Dr. Samuel Ogbuku as the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer (MD/CEO) of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC).

This decision, as declared in a resounding press release, has been widely celebrated by the youth council as a monumental step toward the betterment of the region, especially its youths who have been hard hit by the maladministration of the Commission by previous managements.

Signed Engr. Abido Jator, national coordinator of NDYC, and Engr. Beke Apere, the Leader of the Board of Trustees (BOT) of NDYC, the press release highlighted the prospects this appointment has on the region including the potential for youth empowerment and infrastructural development.

According to the statement, “as an umbrella organisation that represents all the youth groups in the Niger Delta region, this appointment is a dream come true. We have consistently asked for his reapointment and President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has listened to us. This appointment represents the pinnacle of positive development for the Niger Delta Region”.

The statement further emphasized the Council’s confidence in Dr. Ogbuku’s ability to continue the commendable work he has initiated during his previous tenure. The youth group maintained that “his leadership and commitment have undoubtedly played a crucial role in steering the NDDC towards a brighter and more promising future, hence the unanimous applause from the youth council”

As the joyous news continues to reverberate throughout the region, the NDYC also took a moment to extend their heartfelt congratulations to the newly appointed Chairman, Chidu Ebe, and the entire Board of the NDDC, expressing confidence that with the renewed leadership and united determination, “the region is poised to achieve remarkable progress and development under the collective efforts of its dedicated leaders”.