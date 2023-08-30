Ogbia youths laud Tinubu over Ogbuku’s appointment as NDDC MD

Ogbia youths have commended President Bola Tinubu for appointing one of their illustrious sons, Chief Samuel Ogbuku, as substantive Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of the Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC.



The group in a statement signed by its National President, Comr. Johnny S. Jonathan said “While we are not surprised by Ogbuku’s appointment, we are thankful and indebted to the Tinubu-led Federal Government for rewarding competence, accountability and integrity which our kinsman has demonstrated thus far.

“One major cause of Nigeria’s slow pace of development is due to the many incompetent people holding sensitive positions. It appears President Tinubu is committed to changing this ugly narrative by putting only square pegs in square holes which Ogbuku’s appointment represents.

“There is hope for a better Nigeria if leaders across the board could emulate the President in appointing only capable hands to man critical positions to work for the betterment of all Nigerians.

“’ NDDC under Ogbuku is experiencing rapid change which is already manifesting in the several people-oriented policies, programmes and projects being initiated to develop the oil-rich Niger Delta region.

“Most people in the region are beginning to have a positive perception about the intervention agency which was more or less in a state of comatose before Ogbuku assumed office. His recent appointment has no doubt given him more time to work towards the utter realization of his noble vision for our region.

The leadership of the Ogbia Brotherhood Youth Council (OBYC) is particularly proud of Ogbuku’s exploits so far and will continue to pray for and give him the needed support. He is representing the Ogbia cum Ijaw Race exceptionally and we are confident that he will make giant strides at the end of his stay in the NDDC.

“We, therefore, urge him to continue carrying all stakeholders and people of the Niger Delta along regardless of political, socio-cultural, ideological and religious differences.

“Ogbuku is an exceptional Niger Delta whose arms are open to all in the interest of the region. OBYC heartily congratulates the NDDC helmsman and admonishes him to continue running all-inclusive governance as well as ensure that all communities in the region feel his positive impact.