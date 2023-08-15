OGBE IJAW/UDU: Mayor sues for peace, says Urhobo, Ijaw indivisible entities

The Mayor of Urhoboland and notable ex-militant leader, Eshanekpe Israel a.k.a Akpodoro has called for a lasting and peaceful solution to the incessant armed strife between the Ogbe Ijaw and Aladja Communities both in Warri South and Udu Local Government areas of Delta State.

The Mayor stated this in Ughelli North LGA, Delta State at the heels of a brainstorming session among stakeholders in ‘Urhobo Project’ Monday adding that both communities’ enjoy age-long cordial relationship being indivisible entitles binded by the bond of brotherhood.

Akpodoro commended the efforts being by the traditional councils from both ethnic divides noting that the Urhobo Progressive Union, UPU should commence the process of entrenching lasting peace being a traditional custodian of peace and harmony over the year while he commended the Orodje of Okpe, HRM Felix Mudjakpero, in whose instance a meeting was hosted at his Palace recently. He said the swift response to the crisis that has claimed lives and properties over the years should be stamped out whole stakeholders from ethnic nationalities are carried peace to be sustainable.

The UPU according to the Mayor owes it a duty to foster peaceful coexistence among tribes within and outside urhobo nation saying nobody can separate Urhobo and its neighbouring tribes noting that, apart from brotherhood by marriage, both culture and traditions are interwoven making it difficult to separate the two this, His Excellency noted underscores the need for the pan Urhobo Socio-Cultural organisation to be in the forefront of bringing peace to bear in Ogbe Ijaw and Aladja areas for “our children to move and conduct their businesses freely without fear of trepidation.”

In same vein, His Excellency commended efforts by the traditional rulers from the Ijaw axis of the state led by the King of Oghulaha Kingdom who led others to the security meeting at Orokpe Kingdom, all in search of peace stressing that their mission was a the first its kind since those he described as career troublemakers started stoking crisis in the troubled areas.

He called on both state and federal governments to wade into the lingering crisis with aim of apprehending those behind blood letting and those areas so that law abiding citizens can breath air of peace. Politicians, he noted are feasting on the decisions crated by the crisis while he called on the traditional institution to be more vigilant, garner intelligence and feed same into the security apparatus with the aim ending the era of strife in the area.

“Our Kings have taken the search for peace to a lofty height and we commend them for their efforts and we also urge them to do more to end the blood letting in our domain. The UPU also has a lot of rolls to play in bringing peace to bear among Urhobo nation and their neighbours.

No nation enjoys a pariah state therefore, as peace loving people we must unrelentlessly search for peace and bring it bear on the people. We live in subjectivity with one another and we must harness our diversities for strength, growth and development of our people. Urhobo people have a heritage of love for neighbours and not even civilisation can erode that virtue from our nation. I also commend our umbrella body and urge them to build peace always.” The Gberegolor, Ughelli South Local Government Area-born Mayor maintained.