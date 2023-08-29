Oby Ezekwesili, Ohuabunwa counsel Otti on how to transform Abia

Gov. Otti

By Steve Oko

Good Governance Advocate and former Minister of Education, Mrs Oby Ezekwesili, has advised Governor Alex Otti to deploy technology and sound to transform the state.

This is as the former President, Pharmaceutical Society of Nigeria, PSN, Mazi Sam Ohuabunwa,has also advised Otti to heed the advice by Ezekwesili if he was desirous of success.

Ezekwesili who gave the advice Tuesday in a virtual anniversary lecture to mark the 2023 Abia Day celebration and the inauguration of Abia State Orientation Agency(ABSOA), said that said that the much expected new Abia could be evolved through the use of technology.

“Technology is what will transform Abia beyond expectations and make the state a haven for local and foreign investments”, she submitted.

She strongly made case for technology-driven economy which according to her is in vogue all over the world.

Harping on sound policies, the former Minister said that conducive atmosphere must also be available for economic growth.

Ezekwesili who said that “a lot is expected from Abia” in view of the huge potentials in human capital and natural resources, urged Otti not to disappoint the people.

She regretted that the state which produced great Leaders like the late Michael Okpara who transformed the former Eastern Region was at a time taken backwards by visionless leaders.

She, however, expressed optimism that Otti could tow Okpara’s exemplary leadership and even surpass it.

The former Minister advised Otti to avoid the mistakes that former Governors of the state made if he was desirous of making a change.

She tasked the Governor on judiciary prudence and public accountability.

In his remarks, former Chairman, Nigeria Economic Summit Group, Mazi Ohuabunwa advised Otti not to copy the ways of bad leaders .

He, however , expressed optimism that the the Abia had begun.