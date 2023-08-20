Oborevwori’s bold moves against unemployment, flood

On assumption of office on May 29, 2023, one of the first challenges faced by Governor Sheriff Oborevwori was the acute shortage of teaching and non-teaching staff across most primary schools in Delta State.

To tackle the challenge and given the importance of education at that level, the governor moved quickly and graciously approved the employment of primary school teaching and non-teaching staff in 22 out of the 25 Local Government Areas (LGAs) in the state as part of his efforts to revamp the education sector.

Speaking on the gesture, the Chairman of the State Chapter of the Nigeria Union of Teachers, NUT, Mr. Titus Okotie, said it was not only an economic relief for many graduates and families but also a signal of a brighter future for the education sector.

Okotie said: “The issue of shortage of teachers, especially in primary schools, has been an old agitation. “During electioneering campaign when Rt. Hon (Elder) Sheriff Oborevwori met with the NUT, it was one of the issues we raised, the need to make the job easier for the very few teachers remaining in the service, and he promised to face the issue headlong.

“During that interaction, we also suggested that it will be better tackled if one of our executives is appointed into his Transition Committee to lay the foundation. He promised to do so and he graciously fulfilled it.

“With that and when he came on board, teachers’ shortage issue was raised at the Joint Allocation Committee and he went ahead to approve the recruitment of the teaching and non-teaching staff with immediate effect.”

While noting that Oborevwori has proven to be a man of his words, he said that with the inclusion of relevant stakeholders in planning and implementation, the wish for the advancement of the education sector in the state is coming to fulfillment.

The approval by the governor will, no doubt, have several positive impacts on the people of Delta.

Firstly, it will address the issue of teachers’ shortage in primary schools while ensuring that there are enough educators to cater for the needs of pupils.

This will help improve the quality of education and enhance the learning experience for children in the state.

Additionally, the employment of the non-teaching staff will provide support and assistance to teachers, allowing them to focus more on their teaching responsibilities.

This can lead to a more efficient and effective educational system.

Moreover, the employment opportunities created through this initiative will contribute to reducing unemployment rate in the state.

It will provide individuals with stable jobs and income while improving their livelihoods, overall well-being and the economy of those around them.

Overall, the employment of primary school teaching and non-teaching staff approved by Oborevwori will have positive impact on education, employment, and the overall development of Deltans.

Also, the opening of drainages, water channels, and canals in Warri, Uvwie, Ughelli and other parts of Delta will bring several benefits to the people living there.

One of the primary advantages of opening drainages and water channels is the mitigation of flooding. Delta is prone to heavy rainfall and flooding which have, in the past, led to significant damage to properties and infrastructure. By improving the drainage system, excess water can be efficiently channeled, reducing the risk of flooding and minimizing property damage.

Furthermore, the opening of the water channels and canals will enhance water management in the state.

It will ensure the proper flow of water and prevent water stagnation, which can lead to the breeding of disease-carrying mosquitoes and other health hazards.

In summary, the opening of drainages, water channels, and canals in Warri, Effurun, Ughelli and other parts of the state will help mitigate perennial flooding problems. This improvement will contribute to the overall development and well-being of Deltans.

These efforts are in line with the MORE agenda of the Oborevwori administration.

•Ahon is Chief Press Secretary to Delta State Governor