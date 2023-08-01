Oborevwori mourns Supreme Court Judge, Chima Nweze

Delta State Governor, Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori has expressed deep sadness on the demise of Justice of the Supreme Court, Justice Chima Nweze.

Nweze, until his death, ranked the fifth most senior among the 13 judges of the Supreme Court. He died at 64 on Sunday in Abuja.

The late Justice Nweze was elevated to the Supreme Court bench in 2014 and participated in various panels that gave consequential judgements.

Oborevwori in a statement personally signed by him, on Tuesday in Asaba, commiserated with the Supreme Court of Nigeria, the Government and people of Enugu State and his Obollo community in Udenu Local Government Area of Enugu State over the passing of the outstanding jurist and statesman.

He described the late Justice Nweze as a quintessential and intellectual jurist whose numerous decisions contributed to the development of Nigeria’s law and jurisprudence.

According to the Governor, the deceased was a well-respected and regarded jurist whose pronouncements on the bench had advanced the course of justice delivery in Nigeria.

The Governor said; “the news of his Lordship’s death came to me as a great shock and I send my heartfelt condolences to his family, the Government and people of Enugu State as well as his colleagues at the Supreme Court on the passing of the renowned statesman and serving Justice of the Supreme Court.

“As an erudite jurist and great intellectual, who possessed great oratorical prowess, Justice Nweze was a great inspiration and man of insight and contributed immensely to the development of our Country’s jurisprudence in the several capacities he served.

“On behalf of the Government and people of Delta State, I mourn the exit of a great statesman and distinguished jurist, Honourable Justice Chima Centus Nweze, JSC whose humility and fountain of knowledge have remained an inspiration to many.

“We will sorely miss him, especially for his contributions to the growth of the judiciary in the Country.”