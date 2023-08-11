Obinna Atuonwu to replace late Nwosu as APC National Welfare Officer

The Abia State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has nominated Mr. Obinna Atuonwu, the state Organising Secretary to replace Late F.N. Nwosu who died in office.

Atuonwu’s nomination was contained in a letter addressed to the APC National Chairman, Abdullahi Ganduje, dated August 9 2023 titled: ‘Recommendation Of Mr. Obinna Atuonwu As Abia State Nominee For The Post National Welfare Officer In Replacement Of Late Barrister F.N. Nwosu’ signed by the party’s state Chairman and Secretary, Dr. Kingsley Ononogbu and Chief Chidi Avajah, respectively.

A similar letter from the Abia APC chapter dated July 7 recommending Atuonwu as replacement for Late F.N.Nwosu was also sent to the party’s former National Chairman, Senator Abdullahi Adamu.

The Abia APC chapter letter to the party’s new National Chairman, Alhaji Ganduje, read: “Kindly refer to our earlier letter in this regard dated July 7 through which we nominated Mr. Obinna Atuonwu as replacement for Late Barrister F.N.Nwosu, the then National Welfare Officer who died in office.

This is in line with the provisions of the constitution of our great party. Though nothing has been done, strangely, it has come to our notice that attempts are being made to nominate a replacement for the National Welfare Officer position outside the party constitution.

“Kindly note Sir, the constitution of the party (APC), vests this responsibility exclusively on the State Executive Committee. There is clearly no role in the nomination process for the Deputy Speaker or the Vice Chairman (South-east).

“In line with the constitution of the party, specifically Section 31.5 (I) it is the exclusive mandate of the State Executive Committee to nominate a replacement in place of vacancy. And the State Exco has duly met and nominated the state Organising Secretary of the party, Mr. Obinna Atuonwu.

“Mr. Obinna Atuonwu, is a committed founding member of APC. Apart from being a graduate of Political Science from University of Lagos (38 years) ago, he was a national ex-official of ANPP many years ago after serving as state Publicity Secretary. Mr. Atuonwu therefore comes with a rich history of party administration and loyalty.

“He is a team player and will certainly deliver the responsibility of that office creditably. Mr. Atuonwu is hereby once again, duly nominated as we sincerely thank you, kindly accept, Your Excellency, the assurances of our best regards.”

The letter was copied to the party’s National Secretary, National Organising Secretary, National Vice Chairman (South-East), Deputy National Organising Secretary, Zonal Secretary (South-East), Zonal Organising Secretary (South-East) and Zonal Youth Leader (South-East).