Obi, Otti, Abure, others storm Owerri as Achonu Flags off campaign

Achonu

By Chris Onuoha

Labour Party (LP) Presidential Candidate, Peter Obi, Abia State Governor, Alex Otti and Barrister Julius Abure, National Chairman of LP among other party members will be in Owerri as the party kicks off its governorship campaign.

In a press release by the Achonu/Nwulu Campaign Organisation obtained by Vanguard, it stated that the Labour Party governorship campaign for the November 11 election in the State will officially kick-start on Tuesday, August 22 in Owerri, Imo State capital.

According to the statement, full attention will be diverted to Imo State as massive crowd of ‘Obidients’ including new members of Labour Party will herald the presence of LP bigwigs in solidarity as Senator Athan Achonu and his deputy governorship candidate, Honourable Tony Nwulu declares campaign open.

Achonu, while inaugurating his campaign coordinating team for the twenty seven Local Government Areas of the State, at his campaign office in Owerri recently, pended the official date of campaign kick-off after consultation with party leaders.

LP governorship candidate who also unveiled his campaign train, “Take-Back-Imo Campaign Organization” said the leaders gave their consent to the chosen date chosen for the event.

He further stated that the “Take-Back-Imo” campaign train has assured that Peter Obi’s heroic storm to Owerri will be a replica of Obi/Datti ‘One-Million-Man march experienced during his presidential campaign across the country, adding that Peter Obi and the Abia State Governor, Alex Otti including other LP leaders will shake Imo State for Achonu and Nwulu mandate at the rally ground.

Achonu who will also be unveiling his well curated manifesto to the party faithful at the rally, enjoined all Imo State citizens to come out en-mass to be a witness to his message of good hope and rescue Imo agenda.

He stated that it is time for Imo State ‘Obidients’ and citizens in general to show solidarity to Achonu/Nwulu mandate and to reaffirm their organic love for Peter Obi and Labour Party’s preparedness to take over Imo State.

He disclosed that the party’s campaign manifesto remains the best for both the country and Imo State at this time of unprecedented economic gloom, and attendant multidimensional poverty among the citizens, adding that shifting from consumption to production is the only viable way the litany of negative socioeconomic indices of the State and the country could be reversed.