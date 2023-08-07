Obi hails Super Falcons, D’Tigress Afro-Basket Champions over impressive outings

John Alechenu, Abuja

The Presidential Candidate of the Labour Party (LP), in the 2023 general elections, Mr Peter Obi has hailed Nigeria’s Senior National female football team, the Super Falcons as well as the national female basketball team D’ Tigress over their outstanding performances in the on going Women Football World Cup and the just concluded female basket ball African championship respectively.

He noted that despite their defeat at the knockout stage of the football event by the English national team, the Super Falcons prooved their mettle.

He equally praised the national female basket ball team for emerging African Champions for the 4th consecutive time.

This was contained in a message he sent to Nigeria’s representatives in both events.

Obi called the members of the female national team and their handlers worthy ambassadors of Nigeria and gallant losers.

He observed that the fact that our girls were edged out on penalty shootouts “showed that you were formidable and as good as the England National Female team that won the match on penalty kicks.

Obi in a statement signed by his media office said, “You have demonstrated the indomitable and fighting spirit for which Nigerians are known all over the world.

” You were worthy ambassadors of Nigeria as your conduct, on and off pitch, throughout your stay in the competition was decent and exemplary.

“A typical Nigerian is not known for drug deals and thuggery but diligence and integrity which all of you displayed throughout your stay in Australia, hosts of the competition.

” The fact that this is the best performance of the Super Falcons in their World Cup outings so far means you did not come back empty-handed.

” I congratulate all of you and urge you to keep your fighting spirit as we are confident that the Nigeria of your dream would soon be realized”, Obi stated.

The female national team was knocked out 4-2 by England through penalty shootouts on Monday after their game at full-time and extra time ended in a draw.

While congratulating our female National Basketball team D’Tigress over their victory in the 2023 FIBA Women’s Afrobasket championship, Obi said, “We are proud of what they have accomplished and happy with the victory they brought to our nation.

“I appreciate them for their sacrifices and years of training which pushed them to victory. And to their coach, Rena Wakama, who just etched her name in the books of history as the first female coach to win the competition since its inception in 1966, I celebrate her.

“D’Tigress and the Super Falcon have proven again that Nigerian youths are highly talented, and can compete favorably on the global stage, with the right training and opportunities. We will make it happen because the best is POssible for our nation.”