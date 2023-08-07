Obaseki/Shaibu feud: Edo North PDP leaders disown Dep Gov

.House of Assembly adjourns sitting

By Ozioruva Aliu, BENIN CITY

THE brewing impeachment crisis between Governor Godwin Obaseki and his deputy, Rt. Hon Comrade Philip Shaibu continued on Monday as some leaders of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) from Edo North in a press conference disowned Shaibu alleging that he was deliberately stoking the crisis for his personal ambition.

This is the House of Assembly adjourned its sitting till next week Monday without any reason.

Addressing a press conference in Benin City, the PDP leaders from Edo North with former Speaker of the state House of Assembly, Rt. Hon Kabiru Adjoto leading members from Akoko-Edo, former commissioner in the state and former Deputy Chief of Staff, Deputy Governor’s Office, Hon Jimoh Ejegbai leading members from Owan is made up of two local government areas and former chairman of Etsako West local government area, Hon Yesufu Omonemi leading those from Etsako which is made up of three local government areas, they accused Shaibu of being responsible for the crisis between Obaseki and former governor of the state, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole that led to their leaving the All Progressives Congress (APC) for the PDP.

Adjoto said “We have watched in utter disbelief the self-contrived rift between our Governor Godwin Obaseki and our son the Deputy Governor of Edo State Rt. Hon. Comrade Philip Shaibu. Afemai people are a very hard-working, patriotic and loyal race.

“We recall that our two distinguished sons His Excellency Reverend Peter Obadan and His Excellency Mike Oghiadomhe have in the past been Deputy Governors in our dear state. They cooperated with their bosses and demonstrated the loyalty the Afemai race is known for. We are surprised and embarrassed by the behaviour of the current Deputy Governor, Rt. Hon Comrade Philip Shaibu in his ill-advised mission to govern the state by all means.

“Our dear Governor, Mr Godwin Obaseki has been most magnanimous more than any governor in Nigeria, and has saddled our son, the Deputy Governor with the highest number of responsibilities ranging from sport, internal revenue, boundary committee, and immunization to mention but a few which has earned him the name “The Busiest Deputy Governor in Nigeria.”

On his part, Ijegbai said the 1999 constitution as amended in Section 193(1) clearly stated the duties of the deputy governor which is “the Governor of a state may in his discretion assign to the Deputy Governor or any Commissioner of the State responsibility for any business of the Government of the State, including the administration of any department of Government.”

Corroborating the two, Omonemi said condemned the decision of Shiabu to approach the court without justification adding that “We are coming out today to disassociate the Afemai people from this ill-conceived action, and to also apologize to the Governor of the State for this unfortunate incident.”

Adjoto, others stoking trouble for selfish interests – Adaze

Reacting to the development, an ally of Shaibu and former Commissioner for Communication and Orientation, Adaze Ewanta Esq. said Adjoto and many of those with him were part of the team stoking the crisis for their selfish interests.

He said “I really don’t know why he now chose to speak on behalf of the governor. In the last election, did Adjoto win his election and God forbid if that impeachment had went through, he was one of those beneficiaries lurking around. They were the ones busy looking for people to get signatures to impeach the deputy governor. And I am happy that we are gradually seeing the people behind in plot but in actual fact. they should be making peace and not beating the drums of war.

“However, the matter is in court and we cannot now take the place of the judiciary. So that should allow the court to decide.”

House adjourns sitting

At the resumed sitting of the House of Assembly presided over by the Speaker, Rt. Hon Blessing Agbebaku onloy inaugurated three committees, stepped down every other issue in the order and adjourned sitting till Monday, August 14th to allow committees settle down to work.