Obaseki releases N1.3b for traditional rulers in Edo

Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State

.duke rejects new direct payment policy

By Ozioruva Aliu, BENIN CITY

THE controversies surrounding the decision of Governor Godwin Obaseki led administration to implement the 1979 Traditional Rulers, Chiefs Edict in the disbursement of emoluments to traditional rulers in Edo State continued as the government yesterday said that about N1.3 billion is being shared to traditional rulers across the 18 local government areas of the state.

But the Enogie (duke) of Ihovbor/Evboeka in Uhunmwonde local government area, HRH Fortune Igbinakenzua rejected the offer to receive his emoluments directly from the state government as he insisted that from time immemorial, they have received their funding directly from the Oba of Benin.

Addressing journalists in Benin City, the state commissioner for Information and Orientation, Chris Nehikhare, said the money would be shared among the traditional rulers in the state.

He said “The Traditional rulers are sharing N1.3 billion. Traditional rulers in Edo South Senatorial district get N639.2 million and out of this, the Benin Traditional Council (BTC) gets N319.6 million while all the traditional rulers in seven local governments in the district will share N255.7 million.

“Traditional rulers in Edo Central get N299.8 million while traditional rulers in Edo North district will share N377.6 million”

He said the funding to the traditional rulers increased as a result of the inclusion of Value Added Tax (VAT) and the excess crude components.

Nehikhare who denied the allegations making the rounds that the state government has reduced as well as withheld the monthly subvention to the Benin monarch, said the money accrued to the traditional rulers increased under Governor Obaseki.

He said as a result of disagreement among some traditional rulers in the State, the traditional rulers agreed with the State Government to temporarily warehouse the fund in a central pool until the administrative issues were addressed.

“It is important to state here that against the false information that the fund was withheld from July 2022 to July 2023, all statutory payment was paid until April 2023, when it was agreed for the funds to be warehoused till date for the resolution of outstanding issues.

“These administrative issues have now been resolved by the Edo State Government and the palace delegation led by the Iyase of Benin, Chief Sam Igbe.

“This pool of funds is now being disbursed to the various traditional rulers across the State as well as the Benin Traditional Council.

In a letter addressed to the governor dated August 21st 2023, while commending Governor Obaseki on how he has steered the ship of the state, Igbinakenzua “From time immemorial, the people of Ihovbor/Evboeka have derived its authority from the palace of the revered Oba of Benin, and have always collected its funds/dues from the royal palace.

“Sir, we wish to maintain and sustain this time-honoured tradition and custom. We do not wish to divert from the same in any guise.

“I also use this medium to express mu unalloyed loyalty and that of the Ihovbor/Evboeka village to the revered Palace of the Oba of Benin, Omo N’Oba N’Edo Uku Akpolokpolo, Oba Ewuare II, the head of the traditional rulers in Edo State.”