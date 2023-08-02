Obaseki commiserates with family of late Esogban of Benin

By Gabriel Enogholase

BENIN—Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State has condoled with the family of the late Chief David Edebiri, the Esogban of Benin Kingdom, describing him as a prolific writer, bridge-builder and master politician.

The governor led other top government officials, including the Secretary to the State Government, Osarodion Ogie, and Speaker of the Edo State House of Assembly, Blessing Agbebaku, among others, on a condolence visit to the family, in Benin City.

Extolling the exemplary virtues of the late Benin chief, Obaseki said: “In politics, he was a master politician, who understood the politics of the past and of our time and understood the relationship between them. We want to thank God for his life.

“He was a bridge between people and generations. Baba was a bridge between tradition and modernity, rural and urban. We will miss him but we will continue to remember him for what he stood for.

“Esogban was one of my father’s best friends and they grew up together. When I told him I wanted to go into politics, he told me that he will stand in as my father since my father was no more. He took care of me politically. That was the relationship I had with baba.

“Baba knew everything about me because he started his politics in the sitting room of my grandfather, the late Chief Gaius Obaseki, the former Iyase of Benin Kingdom. We were a family and very close, I will miss him.

“He was quite instrumental during my first term as governor of Edo State. He reached out, mobilised for me far and wide, particularly in Edo South to support my ambition. I will always be grateful for that.

“He picks up the newspaper early in the morning as a prolific writer and statesman. He had his understanding and was not selfish at all. As a prolific writer, he wrote several books across issues and I would wonder where he got the time to write despite being the Esogban of Benin, performing his responsibilities.”

In his response, the eldest son of the late Esogban, Rev. Collins Edebiri thanked the governor and his entourage for the visit, describing it as reassurance to the family that they are not alone in grief.