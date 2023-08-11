Obaseki accuses deputy of disloyalty, says Shaibu planning coup against him

Governor of Edo State, Godwin Obaseki, has accused his deputy, Philip Shaibu, of disloyalty and a plan to carry out a coup against him to take over the state.

In a video posted by AIT on X, formerly Twitter, Obaseki alleged that Shuaib is desperate to take over the affairs of the state ahead of the Edo governorship election in 2024.

He said, “[Shaibu] went to Abuja and was boasting that he has connections in Abuja, that he has people in the national assembly, that they are all with the president now, that they will take care of him if he cannot get the ticket in PDP, he knows what to do.

“I kept quiet and said I thought we were together. But what struck me, and I have never said this to anybody, is that after I proclaimed the house of assembly, we were now going to elect officers.

“He was in Abuja, he came back that day. I am the chief security officer of this state. I get any information I need. But I have that responsibility to keep quiet and use the information properly.

“My deputy called the leader in APC, telling that leader that during the elections on the next day, particularly speaker of the house of assembly, that he has five members who are loyal to him and that he would like the seven members of APC to work with his five members of PDP to produce the next speaker.”

Obaseki also accused Shaibu of not working together with him.

“As far as I am concerned, that was not working in our common interest.

“Why would the deputy governor seek to have another speakership candidate outside of what the governor wants? Are we working together?

“That was when I knew we had a problem. That the deputy governor has become so desperate to take over that he would do anything, including carrying out a coup, against his governor.

“How can you say you are loyal and you will do such a thing?”

Recall that Shaibu had dragged Obaseki to a federal high court in Abuja over plans to impeach him.

He accused the governor of preventing him from performing his constitutional duties.

In response, Obaseki said there’s no plan to impeach his deputy while alleging that Shaibu plans to defect to the ruling party, the APC.