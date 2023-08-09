Obasanjo to deliver maiden presidential lecture at Catholic varsity

Obasanjo

By Chinedu Adonu

A profound Catholic University, Godfrey Okoye University is set to welcome the Former President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo on the 25th of August, 2023.

The Vice Chancellor of the University, Prof. Christian Anieke made this known in his office while officially announcing students’ second-semester examination results for the 2022/23 academic year of the University.

Prof. Anieke said that the former President will visit the University to deliver first presidential lecture on the impact of good governance on national and youth development.

“I want to use this opportunity to announce that we are going to have a very important visitor, former President of Nigeria, Olusegun Obasanjo here on the 25th of August, 2023.

“He is going to give the first Presidential lecture on the impact of good governance on national development and youth development. He will be the first and we are naming one of the faculty after him,” he said.

On the official announcement of the results, he disclosed that out of 450 students that wrote their final year examination, 170 graduated while others have outstanding to seek out before they would be cleared.

He however, disclosed that out of 170 students that 8 made first class, 71 made second class upper, 81 made second class lower division and 10 made third class.

He maintained that the purpose of announcing the results was to allow parents to know the results of their children or wards, adding that it would help the parents not to be misled with wrong information.

He called on parents to log into the school portal to check the results of their wards, adding that students with outstanding issues can seek them out before the results would be made public.

“On behalf of the senate of our University. I will like to announce the official release of the results of a second-semester examination of the University for the 2022/23 academic year. These results include the final examination called the degree examination.

“450 students took the examinations some have finished because they don’t have any outstanding. 170 of them while others have one or two things remaining. Out of 170 students, 8 made first class, 71 made second class upper division, and 81 made second class lower division. 10 made the third class.

“Most of them will tide their outstanding before the result will be made public but the main idea is to let parents know that the result of their child or wards are now ready for them to access it. It’s important for parents to know what is happening so that they won’t get forced information about the university.

“Those who are among the 170 can now start their clearance immediately. I also want to

“I also wish to congratulate the Eight (8) who made first class, You know what is attached to it. We are going to set general ability text for them where we will test them quantitatively and qualitatively. Those who made first class show they are strong in their academic life,” he said.

While disclosing the plans of the school management to permanently move to their permanent site at Ugwuomu community in Enugu East local government area of Enugu state, announced that the new academic year will resume October 3rd, 2023.