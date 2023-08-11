Obasanjo, Gov Eno extol virtues of late Prelate Mbang

Obasanjo

By Chioma Onuegbu, Uyo

FORMER president Olusegun Obasanjo and governor Umo Eno of Akwa Ibom State have extolled the extolled the qualities of late Prelate Emeritus of the Methodist Church Nigeria, Sunday Mbang who died few months ago at the age of 86.

They spoke during late Mbang’s funeral service held on Friday at Methodist Church Nigeria, at 49 Liverpool Road, Eket local government area of Akwa Ibom State, the hometown of the deceased.

Speaking, Obasanjo who decribed the late prelate as a great man, nationalist, and honest man, recalled how he became close to the deceased who was then was arrow head of Methodist Church Nigeria and Chairman of Christian Association of Nigeria, (CAN)

“One of the Christian leaders I went to when I was contesting for the office of the President was Sunday Mbang. That was at his Lagos residence. He had told me ‘you are a military man and I won’t vote for you’.

“The completion of the National Ecumunical Centre, Federal Capital Territory Abuja was facilitated by late Prelate Mbang. I found him such a great man. Such a unique humanbeing, such a nationalistic Nigerian. I used to come to Akwa Ibom to seek the opinion and advice of Prelate Mbang”, Obasanjo said.

Akwa Ibom State governor, Pastor Umo Eno in his funeral oration, described him as an embodiment of Christian virtues, love, morality and tolerance; and a proponent of good governance, who was not afraid to speak truth to power.

His words: ” We are gathered here, today, to bid farewell to an embodiment of Christian virtues, and icon of national unity, of love, of morality and of tolerance. Death, by its nature, is meant to deprive us of our joy and happiness and replace them with sorrow, and grief.

” It is meant to create a vacuum, and inflict on us such pain and anguish that may be difficult to bear. As painful and sad as we may feel at this moment, we are, however, not going to be draped in the garment of grief; we are not going to be seized by a paroxysm of anguish.

“We are rather going to celebrate this very embodiment of our national aspiration, a man of deep faith, who also saw the ennobling ideals in other faiths, a great patriot who considered character and principles of those who came in contact with him, over the limiting impulses of geography.

” He saw his calling as a clergy not just to win souls for Christ alone, but as an avenue to demand social justice and good governance and he went about this, without being confrontational but through the force of his personality and moral bonafides.

“He did not allow the unfettered access he had with the people within the corriders of power or the boardroom of corporate world to mystify him, he rather demystified the power those opportunities had availed him.

“Back home, our late Prelate was a voice of morality and reason. He loved his people and wanted the enthronement of good governance with Godly values.

“When it pleased God to reveal me as the chosen successor to my political father and worthy predecessor, H.E. Mr. Udom Emmanuel, CON, he embraced me totally, prayed and supported me wholeheartedly. When I won, even on his sick bed he was full of praise to God, for giving us such a massive victory. What a great father he was!

Among other prominent citizens of Nigeria and the state present at the funeral were Immediate past Governor of the State, Mr Udom Emmanuel and Wife , Labour Party Presidential Candidate, Mr Peter Obi, Former State Governor, Obong Victor Attah, Speaker, State House Of Assembly, Udeme Otong, Paramount Ruler of Eket, Edidem E. C. Abia.