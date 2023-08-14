NYSC to resume orientation in Borno 13 years after

The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) says it plans to resume the orientation programme for new corps members in Borno, 13 years after it was suspended due to the Boko Haram insurgency.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that corps members deployed to the state were made to observe their orientation in Katsina State for several years due to the insurgency.

The state Commissioner of Police, Mr Lawal Yusufu told newsmen at the ad hoc orientation camp located in the Arabic Teachers College, Maiduguri on Monday that the next orientation would hold in the state.

Yusufu, who spoke after assessing the facilities at the camp said that security agencies would work in concert to provide security for the incoming NYSC members at entry, exit and other strategic places in the camp.

The commissioner was accompanied on the visit by government officials including the Secretary to the State Government, Alhaji Bukar Tijjani, the State NYSC Coordinator, Mr Mohammed Adamu, and the state Chairman NYSC Governing Board, Alhaji Mohammed Badiya.

The orientation programme for the new NYSC members was expected to commence on Aug. 18.