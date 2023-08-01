NYSC: Our target is to make Rivers formations best nationwide — Gov Fubara

Gov Fubara

By Egufe Yafugborhi, PORT HARCOURT

GOVERNOR Siminalayi Fubara, has pledged Rivers State Government’s sustained upgrade of infrastructures and sundry incentives to the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) towards ensuring that the Corps formations in Rivers rank best in the country.

Fubara harped on the desire during Tuesday’s closing ceremony of the 2023 Batch B Stream 1 Orientation Course for Corps members deployed to Rivers at the NYSC Permanent Orientation Camp, Nonwa-Gbam, Tai Local Government Area.

The Governor, represented Dr. Tammy Danagogo, Secretary to the State Government and Chairman, Rivers State NYSC Governing Board, told stakeholder, “The State Government will leave no stone unturned in continually upgrading infrastructure and other incentives that will make Rivers number one among NYSC formations in Nigeria.”

To the Corps members passing out of camp, Fubara said, “I am impressed and hopeful that you will enter the society with the brightness I see in you today. Nigeria needs the freshness, dynamism and creativity I think you have to offer.

“As you are set to move to your host communities shortly for your primary assignment, let me stress the need for you to play your roles well in line with your rules of engagement by the NYSC Management.

“I charge you to integrate very well in your host communities by learning their language and culture. Devote time to identifying their felt needs and initiate personal and group Community Development Service (CDS) projects that will help them to overcome such needs and uplift living standard.

“I also encourage you to key into the Skill Acquisition and Entrepreneurship Development (SAED) programme of the NYSC, designed to equip you for self-employment and wealth creation. The global economy now gravitates to skills rather paper qualifications.

Rivers Coordinator of the NYSC, George Mfongang, thanked Fubara display of immediate positive impacts in the lives of Corps members and the NYSC scheme in Rivers since assumption of office, urging Corps to “sustain the high level discipline they exhibited in camp in their host communities and help the people of Rivers State”.