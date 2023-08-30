NYSC Imbroglio: Tinubu, AGF, Musawa dragged to court over ministerial appointment

Minister of Arts, Culture and Creative Economy, Mrs Hannatu Musawa

By Luminous Jannamike

In a potentially game-changing legal challenge, the Incorporated Trustee of Concerned Nigeria, Chief (Dr) Patrick Eholor, and Thomas Markus, have filed a lawsuit against the President of Nigeria, the Attorney General of the Federation, and the Minister of Art, Culture, Creative Economy, Mrs Hannatu Musawa.

The plaintiffs are seeking a court order to nullify Mrs Musawa’s appointment as minister, claiming that her current status as a National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) member contravenes the provisions of the NYSC Act and Bye-Laws.

“The appointment of Mrs Musawa is a violation of the provisions of the NYSC Act and the Bye-Laws. It is our belief that her position as a corps member disqualifies her from holding the office of a Federal Minister,” said Ihensekhien Samuel Jnr, the lawyer representing the plaintiffs.

The lawsuit, filed at the Federal High Court of Nigeria in Abuja, questions whether by the provisions of section 2(1) and (3) of the NYSC Act and section 4(9) of the NYSC Bye-Laws (Revised 2011), Mrs Musawa, as a current NYSC corps member, is not prohibited from becoming a Federal Minister.

The plaintiffs are also challenging the constitutional qualifications required for appointment as a Federal Minister.

In addition to the nullification of Mrs Musawa’s appointment and swearing-in, the plaintiffs are seeking an injunction to set aside all official actions she may have carried out in her capacity as Minister.

They are also demanding general damages in the sum of ₦1,000,000 (One Million Naira) against all the defendants, and an additional ₦1,000,000 (One Million Naira) for the cost of litigation.

Moreover, the plaintiffs have warned that if the defendants do not respond within thirty days after the service of the summons, they will request the judge to make any orders he deems just and expedient.

The case is expected to have significant implications on the interpretation of the NYSC Act and Bye-Laws, as well as the constitutional qualifications for ministerial appointments in Nigeria.