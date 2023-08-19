Alhaji Usman Yakubu-Yaro, the NYSC Coordinator in Sokoto State, has called on the state government for support in providing infrastructural facelift for the permanent orientation camp.

Yakubu-Yaro made the call at the swearing-in of 2023 Batch ‘B’ Stream 2 corps members posted to the state on Friday in Wamakko Local Government Area.

He urged corps members to initiate viable projects that would impact positively on their host communities during the service year, noting that the effort would contribute to the development of Nigeria.

He commended Sokoto State Government for prompt payment of allowances to serving corps members and provision of infrastructure at the orientation camp.

The coordinator cautioned corps members to avoid free rides so as not to fall in the tricks of criminals and avoid unnecessary journeys during thier service year.

He advised them to be straightforward on issues, build bridges and relationships with their hosts and assured them of reaping from the benefits

” It is one of the assets you’ll gather here and it’s going to help you in the future, ” he said.

According to him, 1,750 members are posted to Sokoto State while 1,370 have already reported at the camp.

He further urged corps members to be diligent in Skill Acquisition Empowerment Development (SAED) by learning the skills because white-collar jobs were not readily available.

Earlier, Gov. Ahmad Aliyu lauded the NYSC scheme’s achievements in nation-building.

Aliyu, who was represented by Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Bello Sifawa, attributed the success to the efforts, contributions and innovations of corps members toward fostering national integration and unity.

He called on them to initiate impactful community projects and avoid insecurity-prone areas as well as make contributions to the admistranslation’s nine-pont agenda aimed at fast-tracking development of the state.

The NYSC state Governing Board Chairman, Hajia A’isha Hassan, advised corps members to dedicate themselves in camp training to prepare them to be productive in future.

Hassan, who is the Permanent Secretary, the Ministry of Youths and Sports Development, said awards were awaiting deserving corps members that distinguished themselves during the service year.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Justice Maryam Sifawa administered the oath to corps members. (NAN)