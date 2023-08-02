NYP lauds Tinubu for including more women, youth on Ministerial list

By Femi Bolaji

The Speaker of the Nigerian Youth Parliament, NYP, Dr Azeezat Yishawu, has lauded President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, for nominating more youths and women as Minister designate.

She pointed that the action of the president has shown the commitment of the Federal Government to entrust more leadership roles to women and youths under his administration.

She described the nomination of the youths and women as a precursor the renewed hope the president promised Nigerians during his campaign.

Dr. Yishawu, thereafter charged those nominated to be worthy ambassadors of their respective groups when finally cleared by the Senate.

She also commended Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Tajudeen Abbas, for taking special interest in Youths, which she said led to the creation of Youth in Parliament Committee.

She further said the appointment of Hon. Olamijuwon Akala, a youth as Chairman of the House Committee on Youth in Parliament, was an attestation to the Speaker’s love for the Youth.