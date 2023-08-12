Nwosu visits Ganduje, calls for reconciliation

By Fortune Eromosele, Abuja

A Chieftain of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, and former Chief of Staff to the Imo State Governor, Uche Nwosu, has called for reconciliation among members of the party.

Nwosu made the call when he paid a solidarity visit to the newly installed National Chairman of the APC, Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje.

He said, “I’ve known the National Chairman right from when he was the governor of Kano State. Arising from him becoming the chairman of the party, I visited him primarily to show my solidarity and advice him on the way forward for the party and ask for proper reconciliation of members of the party and build a united party”.

Nwosu noted that he was not contesting in the Imo state gubernatorial election, as the APC already had a candidate, in the person of Governor Hope Uzodinma. He however said he may contest in coming years.

“I am a committed member of the party in Imo state and would always work for the progress of the party.

“I am not running for the seat for now. Hope Uzodinma is the candidate of the party. We can’t have two candidates of APC in Imo state” Nwosu stated.

He reiterated that his support for Uzodinma was in tandem with the dictates of the party.