NUT lauds Oborevwori for new education jobs 

By Ochuko Akuopha

THE Nigeria Union of Teachers, NUT, Delta State chapter, has lauded Governor Sheriff Oborevwori for the release of over 2000 new jobs across primary schools in the state.

Chairman of the state chapter of NUT, Comrade Titus Okotie, described the move as an economic relief for many graduates and families and a signal of brighter future for the education sector.

Okotie said: “The issue of shortage of teachers, especially in primary schools, have been an old agitation. During the electioneering campaign when Elder Sheriff Oborevwori met with the NUT, it was one of the issues we raised, the need to make the job easier for the very few teachers remaining in the service, and he promised to face the issue headlong.

“During that interaction, we also suggested that it will be better tackled if one of our executives is appointed into his Transition Committee to lay the foundation. He promised to do so and graciously fulfilled it.

“With that and when he came on board, the teachers shortage issue was raised at the Joint Action Committee and he went ahead to approve the recruitment of teachers with immediate effect.

“Though the number approved now does not resolve the whole concern, I must tell you it is a good beginning and I commend His Excellency for his prompt action.”

Okotie disclosed that as at 2005, the state had about 27,000 which he said, went down to about 17,000 in 2015 and further down to about 10,000 for the real teachers.

He said: “With this first move, the Governor has started very well and he made it clear that we are just starting with this number. He did not say it is the conclusion.”