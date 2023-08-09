NURTW VP accuses union president of raising false alarm

By Theodore Opara

The Vice President of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW), Alhaji Tajudeen Agbede, has warned the outgoing President of the union, Alhaji Tajudeen Ibikunle Baruwa, to desist from raising a false alarm over the internal affairs of the organisation.

Agbede stated this while reacting to a newspaper report credited to Baruwa that some people were planning to cause chaos at the Abuja national headquarters of the union.

He explained Baruwa’s action clearly showed he was jittery as the end of his administration had come.

He accused Baruwa of trying to provoke trouble by raising the false alarm.

His words: “From the press statement he issued, it shows that he (Baruwa) is jittery; and the fear of losing his seat is already disturbing him.

“Nobody is planning any protest. We shall use all legal means to remove him from office.

“No amount of false alarm can save him from being removed. We share joint tickets and our tenures will expire by August 28, 2023 and he has to go.

“In 2019, he was our candidate from southwest. But now, we have rejected him. He is a goner. It is unfortunate that most of the people that supported him (Baruwa) in 2019 to become president have been forced to join parks and garages management committee due to his highhandedness and selfish interest.”

Agbede advised security agencies to disregard his false alarm.

Rather, he said they should watch Baruwa closely as the tone of his press statement suggested that he could be nursing some evil plans and using the statement as a decoy to divert attention of the security agencies.