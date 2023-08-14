NURTW S’West elders’ forum rejects reconciliation, insists on rule of law

By Theodore Opara

A reconciliatory meeting called at the instance of the leadership of the Nigeria Labour Congress, NLC, to reconcile the warring National Union of Road Transport Workers, NURTW, leaders has ended in a deadlock, as southwest elders of the Union rejected the positions of the reconciliation committee, but insisting that rule of law must be respected for justice to prevail

The NLC had set up a reconciliation committee, headed by it’s Secretary General, Comrade Emmanuel Ugboaja, to reconcile the warring factions of the union

The committee had, at a meeting proposed that “the purportedly elected officers and the existing national officers should be merged to form an expanded union’s National Administrative Council (NAC) which is in itself an illegality, as union constitution does not recognise any expended NAC”

But rejecting the proposals, the southwest leaders sent a letter titled ‘OBJECTION TITHE TERM ID SETTLEMENT PROPOSED BY THE RECONCILIATION COMMITTEE’ and signed by the duo of Alhaji Tajudeen Agbede and Alhaji Akeem Adeosun, National vice President and National Trustee, respectively.

They said: “We respectively reject the term of the committee. It was included in our position that led to the formation of this committee that the appointment of this officers by the NURTW president was unlawful and against the spirit of the union constitution.

“But surprisingly, the chairman of the reconciliation committee seems not to be truly appreciate the fundamental issues involved.”

The Southwest leaders of union further stated that “the officers as presently selected by the union president are unconstitutional, having not been elected in line with the union constitution.

“We cannot therefore be a party to such illegality.”

For true reconciliation, the southwest leaders proposed that the union president must revoke the suspension of all members in various southwest zone and ensure total restoration of union activities in Oyo, Ogun, Ondo, Lagos and Osun states.

They also demanded that all the three representatives from southwest zone, Slhaji Tajudeen Agbede, Alhaji Skeem Adeosun and Alhaji Tajudeen Baruwa, must seek fresh mandate from members of the union from the zone.