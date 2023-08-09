NURTW raises alarm over alleged plot to breach peace in Abuja

By Luminous Jannamike, ABUJA

The National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) has sounded an alarm over an alleged plot to breach peace at its National Secretariat in Garki 2, Abuja.

This alert was raised on Wednesday by the President of the Union, Alhaji Tajudeen Ibikunle Baruwa.

In a press statement, Baruwa described the planned protest as a campaign of calumny against the Union’s leadership.

“This is an orchestrated attempt to cause confusion and stir up trouble,” he said.

He further revealed that the masterminds behind this plot are not even members of the Union but are linked to Lagos, Osun, and Ondo States Park Management Committees.

Baruwa expressed concern over the alleged strategy of the plotters to infiltrate their ranks, suggesting that they intend to don the Union’s uniform to disguise themselves as members and stage an attack on the Secretariat.

“These people are not our members, they merely seek to incite violence in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT). We have it on good authority that some disgruntled and unscrupulous elements have a plan to mobilize thugs and hoodlums from Lagos who will put on our Union’s uniform as a disguise to invade and stage a protest at our National Secretariat here in Abuja,” Baruwa explained.

The NURTW President called on the security agencies to act swiftly to avert the potential disruption of law and order.

“I urge the security agencies to rise up to the occasion and prevent the breakdown of law and order. The union has remained peaceful over the years, and we don’t have any faction,” he stated.

Baruwa also sent a stern warning to the alleged plotters to desist from their plans. He urged them to stay clear of FCT for their own interest.

He further reiterated the Union’s commitment to maintain peace, expressing his bewilderment at the alleged plot to disrupt the serene atmosphere in the nation’s capital.

To conclude, the NURTW President reiterated his call for security agencies to act promptly to prevent the potential chaos.

He stressed, “The Union has remained peaceful over the years without any rancour. It’s baffling that some people would just wake up and decide to cause violence and disrupt the tranquil environment in the nation’s capital.”