NURTW presidency: I won’t back down from race — Agbede

By Theodore Opara

THE National Vice President of the National Union of Road Transport Workers, NURTW, Alhaji Tajudeen Agbede, yesterday, vowed not to step down for anyone. Agbede stated this while reacting to rumours making the rounds that he has voluntarily stepped down for his opponent.

In a statement titled ‘No Retreat, No Surrender’, Agbede said: “I am very much in the race for NURTW presidency. Those peddling the rumours of my stepping down are just afraid of my position of strength. It is the turn of the South-West and I have been endorsed by my people to vie for the presidency.

“My decision to contest for the position is to correct the mistakes made by the outgoing president; we need to rescue the union from untimely death. The NURTW is almost dead in South West and my number one mission is to bring back all the NURTW state councils in the South West back into the union. With the help of all our members in the region, the good old days will be back.”