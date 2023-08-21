NURTW 2023: I’m still in the race, says Agbede

By Theodore Opara

The National Vice President of the National Union of Road Transport Workers( NURTW), Alhaji Tajudeen Agbede, has reiterated his wish to contest for the union’s number one job after the expiration of tenure of the incumbent president, Alhaji Tajudeen Baruwa.

Agbede stated this while reacting to rumours making the rounds that he has voluntarily stepped down for his opponent.

In a press statement titled “No Retreat, No Surrender”, Agbede explained that elders and members of the union in the southwest have endorsed him to represent the zone as the sole candidate, so the question of stepping down for anybody does not arise at all.

“I am very much in the race for NURTW presidency. Those peddling the rumours of my stepping down are just afraid of position of strength. It is the turn of our zone, Southwest and I have been endorsed by my people to vie for the presidency.”

Agbede explained that he has all the requirements needed to succeed in the office.

“My decision to contest for the position is to correct the mistakes made by the outgoing president. We need to rescue the union from untimely death.

“NURTW is almost dead in South West and my number one mission is to bring back all the NURTW state councils in the South West back into the union.

“With the help of all our members in the region, the good old days will be back.He urged all his supporters to disregard the rumour and continue praying for the success of the project.”