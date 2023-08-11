Nursing graduate found dead, womb missing after nightclub outing in Ibadan

By Adeola Badru

Tragedy struck in Ibadan on Friday, as a young nurse, Omoniyi Boluwatife, was gruesomely killed by yet- to-be-identified assailants.

The incident, Vanguard learned, happened two days after her induction into the Nursing and Midwifery Council of Nigeria, adding a chilling layer to the already gripping tale.

As gathered, Boluwatife, a graduate from Lead City University, made her way to a nightclub in Ibadan to mark the celebration of her recent induction.

A concerned woman in the university community was seen lamenting over the cruel murder of the lady.

She said: “We told them to be careful last night. It is very unfortunate that she has ended her life like that.”

Her joyful occasion swiftly transformed into a tragic ordeal as she was sadly discovered devoid of life the following morning.

Prior to her ill-fated night out, Boluwatife, as gathered, had bid farewell to her mother, who had travelled from Port Harcourt, Rivers State, to join in her celebration, before heading to the club.

Little did they know that that farewell would mark their final goodbye, shrouded in an unforeseen tragedy.

Meanwhile, the viral video of her lifeless body has triggered widespread reaction among her colleagues, who collectively grieved the “premature passing of this exceptionally talented young nurse”.