NUPRC denies N14bn fraud allegation

By Henry Ojelu

The management of Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission, NUPRC has dismissed as baseless and unfounded allegation brought against it by the workers’ union, accusing it of misappropriating a whooping N10 billion virement and donating another N4 billion to some political parties for campaigns in the build up to the 2023 general elections

In a statement yesterday, the regulatory agency challenged those behind the allegations to publish details of the wrongdoings and to produce other documentary evidence to support their case.

It also denied wasting money on sensitization workshops and renovation of offices across the country and accused the union of being out to tarnish the image of the Commission’s Chief Executive, Gbenga Komolafe and to undermine his outstanding achievements.

It also defended recent recruitments in the commission saying the exercise was done in strict compliance with all procedures and compliance certificate issued by the relevant agencies.

The commission urged the public to disregard the wild allegations sponsored by some political jobbers seeking to replace its management.