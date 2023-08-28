NUC approves medical courses, wielding engineering, others at Mudiame University

Nigerian Universities Commission (NUC) has approved eight courses at Mudiame University in Irrua, Edo State.

With the approval, the private university has become the first Nigerian institution to offer a degree in Wielding Engineering, which is highly needed in the oil and gas and other industries.

The other courses approved by the NUC, included Nursing, Basic Medical Laboratory Science, Mass Communication, Public Health, Human Nutrition and Dietetics, Business Administration as well as Criminology and Security Studies.

The university, which is currently admitting students for degree and foundational programmes was given a nod by the Federal Executive Council before being offered license by the NUC in 2021.

Commenting on the development, business tycoon and Chancellor of the University, Prof Sunny Eromosele said the goal of the institution is to build skills and people who would not only stand the test of time but would be acceptable anywhere in the world.

“Besides, we are worried about the high rate of unemployment in our country and Africa as a whole and we are pained that we are unable to add value to our resources before we export them. These are some of the challenges that inspired us into building Mudiame University, Irrua.

Eromosele disclosed that the courses at the university have now increased to 23.

He noted that the experience his organisation has built in the oil and gas and allied industries remained a leverage in the bid to build students with industrial and entrepreneurial mindset instead of mere theoretical approach to education.