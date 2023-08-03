NSSF boosts routine immunisation in 3 states with N150m

*Signs MoU with NPHCDA

By Sola Ogundipe

IN its bid to scale up routine immunisation in Cross River, Kwara, and Ogun States, the Nigeria Solidarity Support Fund, NSSF, is supporting the National Primary Health Care Development Agency, NPHCDA, with N150 million.

Disclosing this in Abuja during the signing of a MoU with the NPHCDA as part of a significant partnership aimed at enhancing routine immunization in Nigeria, the General Manager/CEO, of NSSF, Dr Fejiro Chinye-Nwoko, said the development is part of the means for the conduct and strengthening of optimized outreaches for Routine Immunization in .the three states.

“This six-month pilot initiative, commencing in July 2023, seeks to improve immunization coverage and reduce the number of zero-dose children- who have not received any vaccine- in the supported states. Recognizing the critical role of routine immunization in safeguarding the health and well-being of our nation, this collaborative effort is designed to ensure that every child has access to life-saving vaccines,” Chinye-Nwoko stated.

According to her, by conducting outreaches in strategic locations, the initiative will ensure that access to vaccines is improved particularly in hard-to-reach communities and communities where immunization coverage is low thereby closing the immunization gap and protecting vulnerable populations.

“The outreaches will be executed by skilled healthcare workers from primary health centres within the communities while supervision will be carried out by community members, and health workers at various levels of governance including ward, Local Government Area, State, and National levels. This multi-level supervision approach will ensure effective implementation, quality service delivery, and accountability at every stage of the process.”

The NPHCDA and NSSF are excited about the collaborative effort and the potential impact it will have on routine immunization in Nigeria. By working together, leveraging resources, and implementing innovative strategies, both parties aim to ensure that no child is left behind, and that every Nigerian receives the necessary vaccines for a healthy future.

The NSSF was born from a partnership during the COVID-19 era between Global Citizen and the Nigeria Sovereign Investment Authority, NSIA. The Fund promotes its mission of transforming health outcomes in Nigeria by supporting impactful initiatives that provide critical intervention in the areas that improve leadership and governance of Routine Immunization programmes.