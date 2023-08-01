NSIB begins investigation into Lagos aircraft crash

By Ezra Ukanwa, Abuja

The Nigerian Safety Investigation Bureau (NSIB) has commenced investigation into an accident involving a Jabiru J430, a light single airplane with Nationality and Registration Marks 5N-CCQ operated by Air First Hospitality and Tours.

The accident which occurred around 3pm on Tuesday, was a test flight within Lagos with two passengers onboard, before it crashed around Oba Akran area of Lagos State with no fatalities.

The aircraft reportedly caught fire on impact but the spread was contained by the rainfall at the time of impact.

The Bureau in a statement signed by Tunji Oketunbi on behalf of the Director of Public Affairs and Consumer Protection said the two souls on board have been taken to the hospital.

The Bureau, however, solicited information from the general public in form of pictures, video or recording evidence to assist in conducting a comprehensive investigation.