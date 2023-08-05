NSIB, BAGAIA partner to improve capacity of safety investigation agencies

By Ezra Ukanwa, Abuja

The Nigeria Safety Investigation Bureau, NSIB, and the Banjul Accord Group Accident Investigation Agency, BAGAIA, have entered into a partnership in a bid to improve the capacity of safety investigation Agencies.

Speaking at the Banjul Accord Group Accident Investigation Agency, BAGAIA, Peer Review Exercise held on Friday in Abuja, the Director General, DG, NSIB, Akin Olateru, said the partnership would help Nigeria to remain among countries with the best Aviation air safety records in the world.

He also explained that the peer review was to benchmark systems, processes, and procedures “to help see how they do things and how they can improve on how they do things.”

He said: “Today brings to an end, the European Union (EU), EASA/ BAGAIA programme in Nigeria. Nigeria has been chosen as a pilot, We are the first to have this programme. It’s is an EU sponsored programme.

“What has been happening since Monday is basically in two parts, one is to do what we call peer review. This part of the programme is to see how we can improve and benchmark our systems, processes and procedures with the EU standards.

“Now the second part is to train our investigators on how to carry out peer review so that we can help other nations and at the end of the day, this is to enhance safety, not just in Nigeria, but the entire African region.

“This programme is basically for collaboration. You know aviation is all about collaboration.This is the only way we can ensure consistency in maintaining that safety record.

“Also, Nigeria as a country today has one of the best aviation safety records because how do you measure safety, you measure the number of accidents, you measure the number of fatal accidents, you measure serious incidents, occurrences and the fewer occurrences the better you are and you have some airlines in the world that has never recorded any fatal crashes and they have been around for over 100 years. So, that’s an indicator of safety.”

Earlier, the Commissioner of BAGAIA, Charles Erhuah, said the programme would enable member states to meet their safety regulations and ICAO Annex 13 requirements.

He said one important achievement of BAGAIA in the last few years has been zero accident and hull losses in.

“Our individual airspaces. This has improved our collective safety records, and has removed our airlines from various blacklists worldwide. This means our individual and collective safety recommendations are being heeded and they are helping to create a safer Airspace”, he said.