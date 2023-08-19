NSE calls for re-engineering of Nigerian manufacturing sector

L-R: Engr Emmanuel Ukaegbu; Assistant General Secretary, Engr Joan Nweke; Vice Chairman, Engr Christian Okwori; Chairman, Engr Emeka Ibeh; Publicity Secretary, Engr Isaac lgba; Technical Secretary, Engr Babatunji Adegoke, all of (NSEVI) during the press Conference on the forthcoming Engineering week held in Lagos.

By Moses Nosike

Considering the role of engineering in nation building, and as well looking at the state of the Nigerian manufacturing sector, The Nigerian Society of Engineers, Victoria Island is set for a week long impactful engineering conference with the theme, “Re-Engineering the Manufacturing Sector for Competitiveness and Enhanced Economic Growth”.

This theme was carefully chosen owing to the fact that manufacturing is the life wire of any economy.

Speaking with selected journalists in Lagos on how the conference will run and what informed the theme of 2023 engineering week, the Chairman of the NSE Victoria Island brand, Engr Emeka Benson Ibeh, MNSE MNICE, said that it is a theme that is timely, necessary, and most importantly, filled with hope for the brighter future of our nation.

Engr Ibeh said, “The manufacturing sector, as many of you would agree, is the lifeblood of any economy. Not only does it provide jobs and livelihoods to millions, but it also determines the pace at which a nation grows, innovates, and prospers”.

He said further that today, we face challenges – globalization, technological shifts, changing consumer behaviors, and the recent health crises, to name a few. “These challenges have pressed upon us the need for re-engineering and re-imagining our approach”.

Continuing, Engr Ibeh asked, how do we re-engineer for competitiveness? How do we ensure our products, our methods, and our minds stand tall on the global stage? He inserted that the answer lies in innovation, in training, and in unity. And that’s precisely what this Engineering Week aims to encapsulate”.

According to him, day 2 of the conference will provide us the privilege to host Engr Babagana Mohammed Distinguished Annual Public Lecture. “This lecture series has always served as a beacon of knowledge, shedding light on pivotal topics that move our society forward”.

On Day 3, he told the media that there will be training and skill acquisition programme which is not just about empowering our engineers with new tools and techniques, but also about creating a workforce that is agile, adaptable, and ready for the next big challenge. “While on day 4 the branch will observe its Annual General Meeting, and day 5 our focus will turn towards the community at large with the public safety sensitization campaign. Engineering, after all, is not just about creating; it’s about ensuring that what we create is safe, sustainable, and beneficial for all”.