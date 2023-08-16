NSCDC’ll collaborate with other agencies to rid Niger of criminals – Audi

By Omeiza Ajayi, Abuja

Following the increasing wave of banditry in some parts of Niger states, Commandant General of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, NSCDC, Dr Ahmed Abubakar Audi has restated the commitment of the Corps to working with sister-agencies to rid the State of all criminal elements who have been terrorizing residents.

Director, Public Relations at the NSCDC Headquarters, Babawale Afolabi who disclosed this in a statement on Wednesday in Abuja said the Commandant General made the pledge on Tuesday during his working visit to the Niger State Governor, Umar Muhammed Bago.

He said; “We came around to see for ourselves, a kind of on-the-spot assessment of the security situation in Niger State and to familiarize with you. We hope to work on our synergy with other security agencies in the state and create better security atmosphere for the people of Niger State.”

The NSCDC boss who seized the occasion to appreciate the governor’s recent donation of patrol vans and other gadgets to security agencies in the State, however implored him to create more office structures for the NSCDC across all the 26 local governments in the State.

In his address, Governor Bago appreciated the timely visit of the NSCDC boss but lamented the nefarious activities of bandits, cattle rustlers, illegal miners among other criminalities in the State, adding that farmers are worst-hit as many have abandoned their farm lands due to fear of attacks.

“Niger State is being refered to as food basket of the country largely due to our largest land mass in the country( about 76.36km2 which is also suitable for agriculture and being made use of by the government and large percentage of the people. But the growing security concerns meant that our people are constantly at the mercy of bandits and other criminal elements.” the governor lamented.

The governor who also decried the nefarious activities of the illegal miners in the State promised to continue to work on how to better equip the security agencies in the State by donating more vehicles and building housing units.