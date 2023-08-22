NSCDC nabs two suspected petroleum pipeline vandals in Imo

Suspected petroleum pipeline vandals and their operational equipment rounded up by the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) in Imo

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) says it has arrested two suspected pipeline vandals in Imo.

Commandant of the NSCDC in Imo, Mr Matthew Ovye, made the disclosure while addressing newsmen at the end of the Command’s Senior Management Meeting, in Owerri, on Tuesday.

Ovye said that the suspects, Paul Akunne, aged 35 and Lucky Chioma, aged 24 were arrested in the Ohaji-Egbema council area of Imo, following intelligence reports.

He said that the arrest was in line with the corps’ mandate to protect Nigeria’s critical assets.

He said that with the removal of the subsidy on petroleum by President Bola Tinubu, the NSCDC had further been charged by its Commandant-General, Mr Ahmed Audi, to redouble efforts to protect oil and gas installations in the country.

“The Nigerian Government means well for the masses but a few unrepentant elements want to sabotage the efforts of Government.

“This is why, in line with our mandate, we have gone all out to prevent them and soon, their sponsors will also be apprehended.

“We must bring oil saboteurs to their knees and create an enabling environment to allow genuine actors work to improve Nigeria’s internally generated revenue especially now that petroleum subsidy has been removed,” he said.

Addressing senior officers at the meeting, Ovye charged them to remain apolitical, professional and disciplined during and after the November 11 governorship election in the state.

He frowned at acts of indiscipline in the command such as improper dressing, negligence, unwholesome talks, and disregard for superiors, and charged Heads of Departments, Units, sectors, and formations to take responsibility.

He also admonished the officers to desist from unguided use of the social media adding that the command would deal with defaulting officers, in line with already established rules of conduct and operation. (NAN)