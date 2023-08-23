NSCDC arrests power cable thief in Calabar

By Emma Una

An electricity cables vandal has been arrested while stealing power cables and other items from an electricity transformer in Calabar, the Cross River State.

The suspect whose name is given as Okon was arrested at Marian by Atekong Drive, the hub of nightlife in Calabar by members of the community who handed him over to security agents.

Vanguard gathered further that just when the suspect was about to be lynched by a mob, a team of security operatives from the Civil Defence Corps arrived at the scene to rescue him

According to members of the community, the vandals were said to be two in number but the security and operatives assisted one of them to escape.

“We caught two of them stealing the cables from the transformer but one was allowed to escape by the assistance of some security operatives who came to rescue them,” a community leader said.

Ms Irene Ugbo, the Cross River Police Command spokesman said the police cannot be every where therefore, “PHED should source for ways to safeguard its electricity components” .She stated