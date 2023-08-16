NRC urges public to disregard viral video of vandalised tracks

The Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) has urged the Public to disregard a viral video purportedly showing a vandalised portion of the Corporation’s track.

This is contained in a statement signed on Wednesday in Abuja, by Mr Paschal Nnorli, the Manager of Abuja –Kaduna Train Service (AKTS) for the Management.

According to him, from a close observation, one will clearly confirm that trains have not passed on that track for some time as it is devoid of the usual shining evidence of friction between the wheels and the rail.

“ However, the Corporation wishes to state that the track being circulated does not belong to Nigerian Railway Corporation as all our standard gauge lines have been in daily operation.

“ The track in circulation is double track and only the Lagos – Ibadan section of the Corporation’s standard gauge is dual track and it witnesses daily train operations.

“ It is pertinent to state that even though the Corporation records pocket of vandalisation of track accessories, the one in circulation is certainly not within the jurisdiction of the Corporation, “ he said.

He said the Police in Rigasa terminal station, in collaboration with other security agencies, arrested a gang that specialised in vandalising track accessories and signaling equipment on Aug. 9.

Nnorli, who said that a large quantity of track accessories including clips and nuts were recovered from the gang, adding that investigation was currently ongoing to get to the end users.

“We wish to use this medium to thank patriotic Nigerians who have been providing useful information to both the Corporation and Security agencies regarding activities of the vandals.

“Such information have led to arrests, recoveries and prosecutions. We urge the general public especially communities along Railway corridor to join hands with the Corporation and security agencies in curbing the menace of these vandals.

“ This can be done by promptly reporting suspicious movements along the Railway track to the nearest Railway station or security agency, “ he said.

The manager, who thanked the passengers for their patronage, assured high commitment of the corporation to providing safe train services to the passengers.