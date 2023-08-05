NRC cautions train passengers against fraudulent online ticket purchase

The Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) has cautioned Lagos-Ibadan train passengers against falling for fictitious claims that it was selling online tickets on the route.

This is contained a statement on Saturday, in Lagos, by Mr Fidet Okhiria, Managing Director, NRC.

Okhiria urged passengers to always obtain their train boarding tickets at the designated railway stations.

“The attention of the NRC has been drawn to a website developed by cybercriminals.

“They are inviting members of the general public to visit the fictitious cyberspace to obtain Lagos to Ibadan train tickets online.

“However, NRC is yet to commence selling of Lagos to Ibadan train tickets online, this may have been done by fraudsters intending to scam unsuspecting train passengers.

“NRC is hereby advising Lagos to Ibadan train passengers to be wary of these fraudulent cyber space criminals, by obtaining their train boarding tickets at railway stations,” he said.

He said that the NRC was working hard to introduce secure online ticketing on Lagos to Ibadan and Warri to Itakpe train services soon.