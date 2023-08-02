NPL lists 10 stadiums for live streaming of league matches

By Adegboyega Adeleye

As the 2023/24 season of the Nigeria Premier League is about to commence, ten stadiums have been shortlisted for live streaming and coverage of league games.

This was disclosed by the NPL broadcast partner, Propel Sports, in a conversation with newsmen ahead of the upcoming season.

The stadiums selected for the coverage are Rwang Pam Stadium(Jos), Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium(Benin), Pantami Stadium(Gombe), Lekan Salami Stadium(Ibadan) and Mobolaji Johnson Arena(Lagos), Mohammed Dikko Stadium (Katsina), Godswill Akpabio Stadium(Uyo), Kwara State Stadium(Ilorin), Enyimba Stadium (Aba), Sani Abacha Stadium(Kano).

The NPL will return this season with live streaming of games and will be accessible through mobile devices in Nigeria and internationally.

Nigeria Premier League (NPL) clubs are set to hold the first consultative meeting of the season with the inaugurated board of the league body on Thursday, August 3.

The 2023-24 Nigeria Premier League season has been tentatively set to commence on August 26, with the winner billed to cart home N150 million.

Enyimba are the current champions of the NPL after the Elephants of Aba to a record ninth NPL title in the 2022/23 season.