NPFL: Eyimba, Bendel Insurance, others in action as league football returns

By Enitan Abdultawab
The Nigerian Professional Football League will return for the 2023–2024 campaign on Saturday, September 9, which will be match day 1 for the teams.
The organising body had earlier informed the public that the new format of the league will be 380 matches, that is, 20 teams will face off home and away, as opposed to the abridged format of the 2022–2023 season.
Gbenga Elegbeye, Chairman of the Nigerian Premier League Board, confirmed this on Tuesday in Abuja when the fixtures were unveiled.
“We have an agreement already with Propel Sports Africa to stream at least eight of the 10 matches live.
“So you can watch almost all of the matches with your phones and smart devices in over 100 countries in the world; this will enable Nigerians in the diaspora also watch the NPFL every match day,” he said.
The draw was held on Tuesday in Abuja, and the fixtures are as follows:
Enyimba vs Bendel Insurance
Sporting Lagos vs Gombe United
Bayelsa United vs Akwa United
Shooting Stars vs Plateau United
Abia Warriors vs Niger Tornadoes
Rivers United vs Remo Stars
Katsina United vs Kwara United
Sunshine Stars vs Kano Pillars
Heartland FC vs Lobi Stars
Rangers United (Enugu) vs Doma United (Gombe)
