NPF: AIG Daura decorates 23 promoted officers in Sokoto

By Musa Ubandawaki Sokoto

Assistant Inspector General of Police Zone 10, Headquarters, Sokoto Alhaji Abubakar Lawal Daura has decorated twenty-three (23) new promoted inspectors recently elevated to the rank of Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP).

In his remarks at the occasion, AIG Daura expressed appreciation to the Acting Inspector General of Police, Mr Kayode Adeola Egbetokun, for his welfare initiative which resulted in the promotion of 23 Police Inspectors to the tank of ASP within the Zonal headquarters.

He said the newly Promoted police officers former inspectors cut across units within the Zonal headquarters, Daura stated.

Daura however congratulated the newly Promoted Officers and urged them to be more responsible as they key into the policing mission and vision of the Acting Inspector General of Police.

He charged them to be more proactive and diligent in their policing responsibilities, saying that, to whom much is given, much is expected.

” It’s my and hope to see and hear that, the promotion will add values to your life and that of your families there at home, while urging them to brace up for the task ahead, especially with the current challenge of facing the states under the Zonal command.

“I will not condone laxity, misconduct on unruly behaviour against any officer, “You will also be judged according to your actions that are not in tandem with the code of ethics of the Nigerian police force.” Said Daura.

The decoration at the Zonal headquarters was witnessed by the management team and the family members of the new decorated officers.