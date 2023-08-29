NPA, Customs renew synergy to boost exports

RENEWED SYNERGY TO BOOST EXPORTS: Managing Director / CEO Nigerian Ports Authority, Mohammed Bello Koko visit Ag. Comptroller General of Customs.

By Dickson Omobola

The Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) and the Nigerian Customs Service (NCS) have renewed cooperation to boost exports and facilitate trade.

The renewed synergy was expressed when Mohammed Bello Koko MD/CEO NPA visited the Acting Comptroller General of Customs Bashir Adewale Adewale (MFR) at the Nigerian Customs Headquarters in Abuja on August 28, 2023.

The meeting focused on enabling the ease of exports processing by eliminating all procedural bottlenecks that constitute delays and affect the competitiveness of Nigerian goods especially agro-allied products in the international marketplace.

Whilst commending the NPA for creating Export Processing Terminals (EPTs) which have advanced the fortunes of exports, the Customs boss assured that the NCS was finalizing efforts at streamlining the multiplicity of Customs Units / checkpoints, evacuation of overtime cargo from the Ports, speedy relocation of the Custom facility standing on the rail link of Apapa Ports and resolving all challenges to pave way for the optimization of Ikorodu Lighter Terminal.

Given that balance of trade is crucial to strengthening the value of the Naira, this renewed collaboration between the Nigerian Ports Authority and the Nigerian Customs will add fresh impetus to the efforts of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu at growing the national economy.