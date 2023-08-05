Notorious thug declared wanted, surrenders, poses with police in Kano

By Bashir Bello, KANO

Notorious thug, Nasiru Abdullahi, popularly known as Chile Maidoki declared wanted by the Kano Police Command has surrendered himself.

The Command’s spokesperson, SP Abdullahi Haruna who confirmed the development on Saturday, said two others declared wanted alongside Maidoki were still on the run.

SP Haruna said with Maidoki’s surrender brings the number of notorious thugs who laid down their arms (repented) to 100 in the state.

The police imagemaker, however, said the N200,000 bounty placed on the two other wanted thugs on the run is still open to any person with clues or information that could lead to their arrests.

According to him, “One of the three notorious wanted criminals named Nasiru Abdullahi, popularly known as Chile Maidoki of Layin Falwaya Kurna Makabarta Quarters Kano has surrendered himself to the Office of the Commissioner of Police, Kano State Command, CP Mohammed Usaini Gumel, upon hearing the declaration of N100,000:00 bounty for his arrest. This brings a total of 100 documented and profiled Repentant Criminals being that so far surrendered themselves to the police command.

“During the hide and seek regime the said repentant terror Chile Maidoki said to the police that he used to sleep at burial ground yard in Kano City just to evade detection by security personnel.

“He is now appealing to the Police and the good people of the State to forgive him, that he has repented and is now ready to work with the Police to promote sustainable peace and development in the State. He is therefore not to be arrested by the Police or stigmatised by members of the public.

“The remaining two with N100,000:00 bounty on each for clues or information leading to their arrests. They are: Abba Burakita of Dorayi Quarters and Hantar Daba of Kwanar Disu.

“Prospectus beneficiaries of these bounties with credible information on their whereabouts are required to contact the nearest Police Station,” SP Haruna stated.

Recall that the police had declared the three notorious thugs wanted with a bounty of N300,000 after the command invited them for a dialogue and a football match, but failed to honour the invitation.

Recall also that those who surrendered themselves have also promised and facilitate other thugs to surrender.