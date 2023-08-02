‘Not a single Kobo saved’, NLC refutes Tinubu’s N1trn savings after subsidy removal

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has refuted the claim of President Bola Tinubu that N1 trillion has been saved since his government ceased payment of fuel subsidy.

In a nationwide broadcast on Monday, the president revealed that a total of N1 trillion had been saved since subsidy payment was stopped.

Speaking during the ongoing nationwide protest of orgaised labour, Comrade Joe Ajaero, NLC President, said the committee that the FG set up to negotiate with Labour revealed that not a single kobo had been saved.

Ajaero spoke when he alongside Festus Osifo of the Trade Union Congress (TUC), led protesters to the national assembly complex on Wednesday.

“Mr President talked about N1trillion saved. The committee where we meet, they told us that no one kobo has been saved so far. Therefore, we have not agreed on what to pay anywhere,” he said.