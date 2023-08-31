Northern youths tackle Gumi, over Wike’s comment

By Ibrahim Hassan

The Northern Christian Youths Network, (NCYN) has tackled renowned Islamic Cleric, Sheikh Ahmad Gumi, over his alleged comment on the controversies regarding the appointment of Nyesome Wike as Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, (FCT).

The youths said Sheikh Gumi had in a viral video, disagreed with President Bola Tinubu on the choice of Wike as FCT Minister, referring to the Former Rivers State Governor as one who hated the North.

President of the NYCN, Comr. AbdulSalam John Tanko (JP) said in Kaduna that “it is wrong for anybody to judge Wike on the ground of religion or ethnicity, the Southerner has everything it takes to reposition the FCT, following his past track records.”

Abdulsalam said that ” the comments have generated a lot of tension in recent times and sought to sow seeds of discord among Nigerians and reignite religious crises which have taken a back seat for a long time.”

” It is also pertinent to point out that, that Vice President, Kashim Shettima, prior to the presidential inauguration, picked an Igbo Catholic, from the South East, as his Chief Security Officer(CSO), and a Northern Christian, as Aide De Camp (ADC) to douse Islamisation agenda claims in a bid to build a United Nigeria, a gesture that should be emulated by all and asundry, Including Gumi.”

“The Gbagis who are the owner of FCT are not complaining about Wike , we urge President Bola Ahmed Tinubu not to be distracted by such a cheap blackmail.We are disheartened and disappointed at the recent hateful and sengregational statements which have trailed the confirmation of former Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, as the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, among other comments which are inciteful.”

“It is no longer news that following his inauguration as the FCT Minister, renowned Islamic cleric, Sheikh Gumi in a viral video, described Wike as a hater of Northern Nigeria and…, however, what is news is the feedback approach at which some individuals have accepted this hate speech and divisive rhetoric, which seeks to sow seeds of discord among Nigerians and reignite religious crises which have taking a back seat for a long time.”

“We, therefore, vehemently kick against such individuals who want to tarnish the image of Wike and that of President Bola Tinubu, not on the basis of competence, but because of religion and selfish agenda. Nigerians must uphold the principle that the country belongs to all its citizens, regardless of religious, ethnic or political affiliations, as the unity and cooperation among all regions are important to our country’s progress and development.”

“We ask them to desist from judging Wike on the basis of his religion and the region he comes from and rather provide evidence against his competence and qualifications as to why he is not fit to man the FCT and produce the required changes the area and the country at large yearn for. Besides the FCT which became the official capital of Nigeria in 1999 has had only Hausa/Fulani Muslims as Minister of the territory which is a far cry to what inclusiveness in governance entails.”

“The position of FCT Minister is not the birthright of anybody, religion, sect or creed, it is a Nigerian territory and even it’s original owners – the Gbagyis – have not complained about Wike’s appointment. Those planning to derail the policies of the present administration, especially as regards to ministerial portfolios which are very important in moving the nation in the right direction, are backing up the wrong tree and their ill-conceived gimmicks have failed on arrival.”

“We urge the government of President Bola Tinubu not to give in to such cheap blackmail and continue with the evenly balanced sharing of political appointments which has not been witnessed in Nigeria in a long time. We also call on Wike not to allow such hateful and divisive statements affect his ideas of repositioning the FCT. Wike has been known to be astute, dogged and undeterred, so we urge him not to abandon the tenets that made him succeed as governor of Rivers State.”

“Overtime, the Muslims in the Northern part of Nigeria habour the notion that they are the dominant religion in those areas. They hinge on this using centuries long propaganda by the colonial masters and the Muslim Northeners who control the media in the North to make the world believe that Christians in the North are insignificant, about 5 percent of even less. However, this is a misnomer as statistical data reveals that Kaduna State has more Christian Indigenes (60%), though over the years, so many Muslim immigrants from other States/boundaries, had diluted it and it’s now about 53% Christians as against 47% muslims,” he said.