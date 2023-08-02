Normalcy returns to Oba Akran area of Lagos after helicopter crash

Normal activities have resumed at the Oba Akran Avenue area of Lagos State after a helicopter crashed in the area on Tuesday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that all occupants in the aircraft were rescued alive.

When a NAN correspondent visited the crash site on Wednesday, motorists and commuters were busy on the road as commercial activities had resumed in the area.

The petrol station, restaurants and small scale businesses were also conducting their businesses.

Mr Idowu Folarin, a resident in the area, said that normalcy had since returned to the area after the air mishap.

He commended the appropriate authorities for their swift response in curtailing the incident.

“Normal activities has resumed here since the incident that happened yesterday, as everyone is going about their businesses.

“We are glad that the authorities were able to control the situation by putting factors that prevented it from going out of hand,” he said.

NAN reports that the Nigerian Safety Investigation Bureau (NSIB) has commenced investigation into the incident