Non-payment of Salaries Areas: NMA gives one week ultimatum to Zamfara govt

By Idris Salisu, Gusau

The Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) Zamfara State chapter, has issued a One week ultimatum to Zamfara state Government over four month outstanding salaries 18 Medical Doctors who have not been paid since April this year.

This was issued in a Communique signed by NMA state Chairman Dr. Sanusi Bello and Secretary Dr. Murtala Mohammed S respectively at the end of Extended Executive Council meeting held on Sunday at the Secretariat of the Association and made available to Newsmen in Gusau.

The extended Executive Council also made demanded from state Government the immediate payment of all Medical Doctors in the hospital their salary for the month of July 2023 as well as

payment of Eight (8) months allowances to the visiting consultants and Professors without further delay.

They also demanded the immediate payment of outstanding balance of incomplete salaries to Eight (8) Medical Doctors and release of 15 months third party deductions to ARD ASYBSH and NMA Zamfara without further delay.

The NMA further required immediate recruitment of additional manpower across all cadre to ensure uninterrupted delivery of Healthcare services to the people of Zamfara State and to limit brain drain in the State

The NMA also said they resolved to issue one week ultimatum to the Government of Zamfara State to address the demands after which failure to address the matter, they will proceed on total and Indefinite Strike action from Monday September 4, 2023.

They further said the strike will lead to total closure of all hospitals including Federal hospitals, State hospitals as well as all private hospitals in addition to withdrawal of all medical and dental services by all Medical Doctors in Zamfara State.

“This decision became necessary owing to the failure of the relevant organs of Government to holistically resolve the matter”, the Communique said.